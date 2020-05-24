Pixar's Out features animation studio's first lead LGBTQ character; nine-minute long short film out on Disney+Hotstar

Animation giant Pixar for the first time has created a LGBTQ lead character in its latest short film Out.

The nine-minute short film premiered on Disney Plus (Disney+Hotstar in India) on Friday as a part of the streaming service's SparksShorts series.

Written and directed by Steven Clay Hunter, Out revolves around a man named Greg, who struggles with coming out to his parents as he plans to move to the city with his boyfriend, Manuel. Hunter has previously worked on Pixar projects like Finding Nemo and WALL-E, reports Variety.

When Greg's parents come to visit him at his new apartment, he tries to hide his relationship, but his fairy god-pets, a magical dog and cat, motivate him to tell his parents the truth. The animated short also features a brief kiss between Greg and Manuel.

Earlier this year, Disney-Pixar created its first animated LGBTQ character for Onward. The role of Officer Specter, voiced by Lena Waithe, was the animation studio's first self-identified LGBTQ character in its history.

Queer characters have only had meagre representation in Disney properties like Star Wars: The Rise of the Skywalker, which featured the franchise's first same-sex kiss or Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie, who Marvel Cinematic Universe, LGBTQ superhero.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: May 24, 2020 11:17:55 IST

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.