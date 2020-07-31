Pixar announces new animation film Luca, set to release in US theatres on 18 June, 2021

Luca revolves around a young boy living on the Italian Riviera, who shares adventures with his newfound best friend.

American animation studio Pixar's next project will be Luca — a coming-of-age adventure set in Italy.

The forthcoming animated feature will be directed by Enrico Casarosa and will hit the US theatres on 18 June, 2021.

"This is a deeply personal story for me, not only because it's set on the Italian Riviera where I grew up, but because at the core of this film is a celebration of friendship," Variety quoted Casarosa's statement.

"Childhood friendships often set the course of who we want to become and it is those bonds that are at the heart of our story in Luca. So in addition to the beauty and charm of the Italian seaside, our film will feature an unforgettable summer adventure that will fundamentally change Luca," the La Luna director added.

Read the official statement below

Meet “Luca.” Directed by Enrico Casarosa & produced by Andrea Warren, our all-new film will introduce a boy named Luca as he experiences an unforgettable summer in a seaside town on the Italian Riviera. “Luca” opens in theaters summer 2021. pic.twitter.com/orlIxzqXnB — Pixar (@Pixar) July 30, 2020

As cited by Variety, the coming animated movie revolves around a young boy living on the Italian Riviera, who shares adventures with his newfound best friend. But a dark secret about his true identity (he is a sea monster from another world just below the water's surface) seeks to threaten that bond.

However, the voice cast for the movie is yet to be officially announced.

(With inputs from Asian News International)