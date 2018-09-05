Pistorius trailer: Amazon Prime Video's series charts paralympian's journey as he fights for innocence

Amazon released the trailer of Pistorius, a four-part documentary on the South African athlete Oscar Pistorius, who killed his model girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp. Initially meant to be a feature, the series will highlight exclusive trial footage which closely depicts Pistorius as he fights for his innocence.

The trailer opens up with a close shot of the athlete, who is seen sitting distraught in the court room as the case against him is being heard. The documentary showcases Pitorius' family inputs as they talk about him as a human being, including snippets from his sister. Pistorius breaks down in court when a lawyer plainly alleges that he murdered Steenkamp. The trailer gives a detailed account of the incident with special effect images to show what may have transpired on the ill-fated night of Valentine's Day, 2013.

The project was made by director Vaughan Sivell over three years.

Pistorius, a renowned paralympian, became the first amputee to compete at the Olympics, The verdict on the on-going case was changed in 2015 from culpable homicide to murder. Pistorius' prison sentence was also extended after South African lawmakers closely examined the trial. The athlete is currently in prison.

The series will begin airing on Amazon Prime Video from 6 September.

