Pista Dhakad, talent manager at Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 14, dies by accident while returning from shoot

Pista Dhakad was returning home after Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar shoot with a colleague when they met with an accident.

One of the talent managers of reality show Bigg Boss 14 (hosted by Salman Khan) Pista Dhakad passed away in an accident while returning home from the set of the show, reported DNA.

As per the report, Pista along with a colleague was returning home after Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar shoot when they met with an accident. The two were on a two-wheeler when it slipped and fell into a hole due to darkness.

As per a report in SpotBoye, the 24-year-old was leaving the set in Film City, when the accident occurred. The other person fell on the right side, while Pista who was on the left got run over by a vanity van that came from behind. Pista dies on the spot.

Apart from Bigg Boss, Pista has been associated with the reality show The Voice and Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Meanwhile, previews from the Weekend Ka Vaar episode see Salman Khan pulling up Abhinav Shukla for not treating his wife Rubina Dilaik properly.

In the promos, Salman can be seen bashing Abhinav for not standing by his wife on certain issues. Rubina who can be seen crying while sitting beside Abhinav is asked by Salman if her husband is letting her down, to which she replied with a 'Yes' while sobbing quietly.

