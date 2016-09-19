Pink, Raaz Reboot box office: Collections for Amitabh-starrer stronger than Emraan's

With the weekend having come and gone, the Hindi film industry is looking forward to having a bit of good news in the form of box office collections for the Amitabh Bachchan-Taapsee Pannu starrer Pink.

After under-performing films like Baar Baar Dekho, Freaky Ali, A Flying Jatt and Akira, to name just a few, Bollywood has been hoping to have a full-fledged hit, and it may just have that in Pink — which is being lauded as the feminist film we need.

As per trade reports, Pink shook off a sluggish start to make an (estimated) Rs 20 crore over its opening weekend.

Collections were in the Rs 4-5 crore range on Friday, 16 September, Pink's opening day.

However, with strong positive reviews pouring in for the film, the collections more than doubled to register in the range of Rs 11+ crore on Saturday. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh predicted that with business progressing the way it was, earnings of Rs 20 crore by the end of Sunday were easily achievable.

Pink's box office stability is good news indeed for Amitabh bachchan, whose Te3n and Wazir recorded middling collections.

For this weekend's other release — Raaz: Reboot — the news wasn't so good. The Emraan Hashmi supernatural thriller also coasted to a Rs 11 crore collection on Day Two, but having been universally panned by critics and early moviegoers, the film's business was expected to drop on Sunday.

Final collection figures for both Pink and Raaz: Reboot are currently awaited.

