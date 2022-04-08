Pink Floyd members reunite with first new music in decades to raise money for Ukraine
Pink Floyd announced Thursday that it will release its first new music in over three decades to raise money for the people of Ukraine.
David Gilmour and Nick Mason of Pink Floyd contribute vocals to "Hey Hey Rise Up," which also features Ukrainian vocalist Andriy Khlyvnyuk of BoomBox. Roger Waters, the band's founding member who left in the 1980s, is not engaged.
Khlyvnyuk performs a patriotic Ukrainian song from a video he shot in front of Kyiv's St. Sophia Cathedral and shared on social media. He cut short a tour of the United States after Russia's invasion to return to Ukraine and join a territorial defence squad.
Gilmour said he spoke to Khlyvnyuk while he was writing the song. He said: “I played him a little bit of the song down the phone line and he gave me his blessing. We both hope to do something together in person in the future.”
