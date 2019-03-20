Pinch: Karan Johar reveals how he battles trolls commenting about his sexuality on Arbaaz Khan's talk show

Arbaaz Khan's newly launched talk show Pinch features a great line-up of guests from the industry. The first episode saw Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan talking about battling criticism especially about her parenting methods.

The second episode sees filmmaker and a fellow host Karan Johar discuss how he deals with trolls and insensitive remarks, and even shared some confessions about his social media activity.

Such fun doing this with you Arbaaz!!! Such a great concept and a must in today’s social media climate!!! All the best ❤️💪 https://t.co/yqZkW6mBQI — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 15, 2019

Arbaaz begins the conversation by introducing Karan as 'candid, opinionated and sometimes politically incorrect.' When the host begins a segment where Karan is asked to react to comments by Twitter users, the filmmaker remarks that he is quite immune to the trolls on social media. Karan says, "Initially when I used to get it (trolling), I used to deal with it by being upset and angry. Then it went into a state of indifference, and now I am in a state of glorious amusement. Every morning I wake up to abuse, and it amuses me."

Further, Arbaaz read out comments about Karan on social media about his sexuality, sartorial choices and even asked about a controversial episode of Johar's chat show. When one of the comments read, ‘Did Karan Johar have a gender malfunction?’. To this, the filmmaker is seen saying, - "It shows the level of homophobia. That to me is sick’.

He summed up all questions of his sexuality with some extremely poignant words, "I was born a man. I'm proud to be a man. I have a woman in me. And that makes me more of a man".

Watch the episode here.

