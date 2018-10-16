You are here:

Piers Morgan shames Daniel Craig for using 'emasculating' baby carrier; Twitterati give him a lesson on masculinity

FP Staff

Oct,16 2018 21:05:02 IST

British TV personality Piers Morgan is once again in the crosshairs of yet another controversy; this time for questioning James Bond star Daniel Craig's masculinity for carrying his one-month-old daughter in a baby carrier.

Morgan took to Twitter to share a photo of Craig with his daughter in a "papoose" walking on the streets of New York. He claimed that using said parenting gear was "emasculating."

Morgan quickly drew ridicule on Twitter for his dad-shaming.

Even Captain America slammed Morgan for his comments.

Morgan was having none of it of course, soon declaring the need for a new James Bond.

