Piers Morgan shames Daniel Craig for using 'emasculating' baby carrier; Twitterati give him a lesson on masculinity

British TV personality Piers Morgan is once again in the crosshairs of yet another controversy; this time for questioning James Bond star Daniel Craig's masculinity for carrying his one-month-old daughter in a baby carrier.

Morgan took to Twitter to share a photo of Craig with his daughter in a "papoose" walking on the streets of New York. He claimed that using said parenting gear was "emasculating."

Morgan quickly drew ridicule on Twitter for his dad-shaming.

My wife carried my son for 37 weeks. I proudly carried him around the block. #fatherhood #babywearingdad pic.twitter.com/8QSRhQ3vC0 — Matthew Peña (@matthewipena) October 16, 2018

No woman has an issue with a man carrying a baby in a papoose. This is YOUR issue. https://t.co/bAaItvVizP — Susanna Reid (@susannareid100) October 15, 2018

Even Captain America slammed Morgan for his comments.

You really have to be so uncertain of your own masculinity to concern yourself with how another man carries his child. Any man who wastes time quantifying masculinity is terrified on the inside. https://t.co/9jsHZ3WKRn — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 16, 2018

Morgan was having none of it of course, soon declaring the need for a new James Bond.

One thing’s clear after tonight’s ferocious Papoose-gate debate: we need a new James Bond.

A 007 who looks sharp in a tux & wouldn’t be seen dead in a papoose.... pic.twitter.com/2u4jsATSfS — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 15, 2018

Updated Date: Oct 16, 2018 21:05 PM