Pickurflick, digital platform for indie filmmakers, partners with Life of Pi actor Adil Hussain

Pickurflick, an Indian digital platform and home to some of the best indie films from around the world, has joined hands with renowned Indian actor Adil Hussain.

According to a recent statement, more details about the partnership will be revealed in a press conference, which has been organised at Chelmsford Club in New Delhi on 10 May.

Adil will be the chief guest at the event, which will also be attended by Pickurflick founder and CEO Abhishek Sinha and National Award-winning filmmaker Utpal Borpujari.

The critically acclaimed actor has starred in films like Life of Pi, English Vinglish, Parched and, more recently, Mukti Bhawan.

The digital platform is famous for its Pickurflick Indie Film Festival (PIFF), a multilingual film gala which made its debut last year.

The fest screened 70 films over four categories in more than 10 languages — with 52 shorts, seven features, eight animations and three documentaries spread over 23 Spanish films, 14 silent films, 17 Hindi films, four Bengali, Assamese, Nepali, Persian, German, Arabic, French, Russian and Kurdish films.

Adil will next be seen in Bioscopewala, an extrapolation of Rabindranath Tagore's Kabuliwala. The film, directed by Deb Medhekar, also features the legendary actor Danny Denzongpa with Geetanjali Thapa, Tisca Chopra and Ekavali Khanna.

With inputs from IANS

Updated Date: May 08, 2018 17:57 PM