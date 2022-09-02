Kartik said that he has been single for the last year. His statement comes after Karan Johar, in his chat show Koffee With Karan 7, confirmed Sara Ali Khan's relationship with him.

Kartik Aaryan is currently at the top of his game. With the blockbuster success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the year 2022 has been arguably lucky for the actor. Keeping this aside, Kartik, lately, has been making headlines for his personal life as well. Giving fodder to the gossip mills, the actor in a recent interview opened up about his relationship status. Kartik said that he has been single for the last year. His statement comes after Karan Johar, in his chat show Koffee With Karan 7, confirmed Sara Ali Khan‘s relationship with him.

In an interview with Film Companion, Kartik Aaryan said, “Mai pichle sava saal se single hoon, baaki mujhe kuch nahi pataa. (I have been single for the past 1.25 years, I don’t know anything else).” When questioned about the specific timeline of 1.25 years, he changed his statement to, “I have been single for the past 1 year. I am not reducing the time period slowly… it just was not precise.”



However, fans were not ready to accept Kartik’s words, they wanted proof. Following this, the actor had to reveal who was on his last dial. Fans got no luck as Kartik said it was his mother.

Rumours were around that Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan dated each other when they were shooting for Imtiaz Ali‘s film Love Aaj Kal 2. Unfortunately, the two broke up just before the film’s release. The reason behind their fallout is not known.

During the interview, Kartik reflected upon the journey he has made so far in the entertainment business. From his debut project to the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the actor also shared the moments when he felt like patting his back.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan will next star in the official Hindi remake of the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The film titled Shehzada also stars Kriti Sanon. In addition, Kartik has Freddy with Alaya F in the pipeline. He will also re-unite with his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kiara Advani for Satya Prem Ki Katha.

