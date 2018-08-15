Piano rendition of Jana Gana Mana crosses 77 mn views on YouTube, becomes most viewed national anthem

New Delhi: A piano rendition of the Indian national anthem, 'Jana Gana Mana', has broken all records to become the most viewed national anthem with 77 million views on the video sharing website YouTube.

Created by Mumbai-based pianist Shayan Italia and directed by Farhad Vijay Arora, the video was uploaded to the website on 29 July.

"On the first day of the upload, we received more than 5 million views and quickly realised that we now had a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to connect all of India with its most emotional chord?the Jana Gana Mana," Italia said

One rendition of the French national anthem is the second most viewed national anthem with around 36 million views

"We decided that our heartfelt rendition of Rabindranth Tagore's divine ode should get, by 15 August, 71 million views, 1 million views to celebrate each year of India's 71 years of Independence."

The contemporary version of the timeless classic has been arranged and rendered on the world' grandest concert piano, the flagship Steinway Model D, to befit 'Jana Gana Mana's stature.

"India is going through trying, divisive times as never before. The singular aim was to bring all of India together in the next two weeks to celebrate our great country's most celebrated treasure- the 'Jana Gana Mana'," Italia said.

Updated Date: Aug 15, 2018 12:13 PM