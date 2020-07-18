Phyllis Somerville, film, television, and theatre veteran, passes away aged 76 of natural causes
Phyllis Somerville was among The Curious Case of Benjamin Button cast members nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award
Phyllis Somerville, an actor with a lengthy career of roles in film, television, and Broadway productions, has died. She was 76.
Somerville’s manager Paul Hilepo says the actor died Thursday in New York City of natural causes.
A native of Iowa, Somerville moved to New York in the 1970s. She most recently appeared on stage in the Broadway production of To Kill a Mockingbird.
“She took pride in calling herself a New Yorker but she had salt of the Earth mid-western roots which she was also proud of,” Hilepo said in an email.
On television, she appeared in The Big C, NYPD Blue, and was in films like Arthur and was among The Curious Case of Benjamin Button cast members nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award.
Her last film credit was Poms, in which she appeared alongside Diane Keaton and Pam Grier in a comedy about older women who form a cheerleading squad.
In The Big C, she played the foul-mouthed neighbor to Laura Linney’s character, a straight-laced history teacher who is given a grim cancer prognosis.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Amber Heard 'twisted' sexual assault story 'for own use,' claims ex-assistant at Johnny Depp libel trial
Amber Heard’s former personal assistant claimed she told the actress about a violent sexual assault she had endured, only for Heard to 'twist' the story for her own use.
Hollywood sees lowest LGBTQ+ roles in three years, trans characters absent, states report
GLAAD called the decrease in non-white LGBTQ characters “concerning.”
Remembering Naya Rivera's character Santana Lopez, who was the heart and soul of Glee
Naya Rivera was a powerhouse and her legacy as Santana Lopez on Glee will live on.