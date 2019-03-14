Photograph, Milan Talkies, Hamid, Mere Pyare Prime Minister: Know Your Releases

This week releases at the box office are off-beat films relying strong on emotions. While Milan Talkies celebrates the charm of single screens, Photograph feels like an ode to old-world Bombay. Among the releases is also Hamid and Mere Pyare Prime Minister, both films having poignant storyline, which may evoke empathy for the characters.

Photograph:

What's it about: A struggling street photographer in Mumbai, pressured to marry by his grandmother, convinces a shy stranger to pose as his fiancée. This unforeseen alliance transforms them in ways they did not expect.

Who's in it: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sanya Malhotra

Why it may work: Directed by The Lunchbox fame Ritesh Batra, Photograph has impressed audience in the international film festival circuit. With an unconventional pairing, interesting narrative and raving early reviews, the film might just astonish the public.

Milan Talkies:

What's it about: An aspiring filmmaker and his girlfriend are in a fix after facing opposition from her family members.

Who's in it: Ali Fazal, Ashutosh Rana, Shraddha Srinath

Why it may work: Milan Talkies has been in the making for almost six years and had several Bollywood names attached to it. While Fazal will be paying tribute to yesteryear actors Prithviraj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar, the film itself seems to be a homage to “old world charm of single screen cinemas."

Hamid

What's it about: Eight year old Hamid learns that 786 is God's number and decides to reach out to Him. Eager to know about his disappeared father, Hamid wants to ask God about what went wrong. One day his call is answered.

Who's in it: Talha Arshad Reshi, Vikas Kumar, Rasika Dugal

Why it may work: Set against the backdrop of Kashmir conflict, Hamid's trailer is a moving tale of loss and longing.

Mere Pyare Prime Minister:

What's it about: Eight year old Kanhu writes a letter to Prime Minister of India after his mother gets sexually assaulted.

Who's in it: Anjali Patil, Om Kanojiya, Atul Kulkarni, Makrand Deshpande, Niteesh Wadhwa, Rasika Agashe

Why it may work: The Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directorial premiered at the Rome Film Festival. It was the only Asian film which was screened at the film festival and also received a standing ovation from the audience. Not only this, after the 91st Academy Awards, some netizens opined that the film had the potential to go for the Oscars. Hashtag #AFilmThatDidntGoToOscars also started trending on Twitter around that time.

