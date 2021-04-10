Phoebe Waller-Bridge joins Harrison Ford in fifth Indiana Jones movie; Steven Spielberg film to release in July 2022

With a 'dream team' including Harrison Ford, Steven Spielberg and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, director James Mangold says he feels 'as lucky as Indiana Jones himself.'

Fleabag actor-creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge will star alongside Harrison Ford for the fifth instalment in the Indiana Jones franchise due to hit screens next summer, Lucasfilm said on 9 April. Ford is returning to the role of the legendary hero archaeologist for the fifth time.

The film, to be directed by James Mangold (Ford v Ferrari) has been billed as 78-year-old Ford's final film as the hero archaeologist.

The "new adventure" will feature a "dream team of all-time great filmmakers" including producers Steven Spielberg — who was initially due to direct — and Kathleen Kennedy, said Mangold in a statement.

"Steven, Harrison, Kathy, Frank, and John are all artistic heroes of mine. When you add Phoebe, a dazzling actor, brilliant creative voice and the chemistry she will undoubtedly bring to our set, I can't help but feel as lucky as Indiana Jones himself.”

The casting caps a remarkable rise for British actor and writer Waller-Bridge, 35, who won multiple Emmys for Fleabag, the smash-hit TV adaptation of her one-woman show about a disillusioned young singleton in London. She was also a part of Solo: A Star Wars Story and has worked as one of the writers on the upcoming James Bond movie No Time to Die.

Kathleen Kennedy, Steven Spielberg, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel will serve as producers.

Spielberg directed Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981 with Ford playing the globe-trotting archaeologist in search of an important relic that Nazi German forces are keen to get their hands on in 1936.

The fifth Indiana Jones film has been in production for years, with Lucasfilm parent company Disney confirming Ford's return at an investor day in December.

Ford first picked up the adventurer's signature hat and whip in 1981's Raiders Of The Lost Ark - just a few years after achieving global fame as Han Solo in the original Star Wars film.

Three years later, Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom followed.

In 1989, Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade hit theatres, with Sean Connery playing Indy's dad.

Nearly 20 years would pass before Ford starred in the fourth film, Indiana Jones And The Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull, which had box office success but was critically panned.

Legendary composer John Williams, who created Indy's famous theme, will return to score the fifth film, which is due in July 2022.

