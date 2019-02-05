PewDiePie's YouTube war with T-Series hits Super Bowl 2019; supporters show solidarity through T-shirts

The never-ending battle between Felix “PewDiePie” Kjellberg and T-Series for most subscribed to YouTube creator just hit a whole new level. Jimmy Donaldson (MrBeast), another popular YouTube creator, appeared at the Super Bowl 2019 with his friends wearing “Subscribe to PewDiePie” shirts, pulling off a unique internet campaign to gain more followers. The pictures managed to appear a couple of times on screen and even made it to the official account of ESPN.

WE MADE IT ON THE SUPER BOWL pic.twitter.com/il1E4ie94Y — MrBeast (@MrBeastYT) February 3, 2019

Stephen Gostkowski misses the 46-yard FG! pic.twitter.com/jEUct0ObCr — ESPN (@espn) February 3, 2019

In a tweet, Donaldson explained that the seats were chosen strategically so that the campaign got enough camera time.

We bought seats right behind the field goal, every kick on the end zone with rams paint will have our sub 2 Pewdiepie shirts. — MrBeast (@MrBeastYT) February 4, 2019

Jimmy Donaldson who has a command over 14.5 million followers, often promotes PewDiePie's channels and also reportedly bought radio ads and billboards promotions and carried out a 12-hour livestreaming stunt to gain online traction for Swedish gamer. Other YouTubers have also rallied for, including Logan Paul, who offered to donate to charity if his followers subscribed to PewDiePie.

As reported by Business Insider, PewDiePie currently has close to 83.9 million subscribers, with T-Series on 83.8 million.

Updated Date: Feb 05, 2019 17:11:55 IST