PewDiePie vs T-Series: Bollywood celebs back Indian music label in its battle for top Youtube channel

In the wake of online battle to gain YouTube supremacy between T-Series and Swedish gamer PewDiePie, Bollywood celebrities have extended their support to make T-series the no 1 channel on YouTube.

Earlier, Bhushan Kumar, the chairman and managing director of T-Series, posted a video on Twitter, appealing the Indian crowd to subscribe to its channel and beat PewDiePie. "To take my father Mr Gulshan Kumar's dream forward, I started this channel. Today, it belongs to you, to the entire nation. It's a historic moment for all of us. So let's come together and subscribe to T-Series YouTube channel and make India proud," Kumar said in the video.

Ever since the digital war broke out, many Bollywood personalities have shown their support for T-Series.

I’m so proud of the association that T-Series & I have shared- see the albums below!

It’s so exciting 2 know that @Tseries, is becoming the biggest YouTube channel in the world! Congratulations @itsBhushanKumar! U must subscribe 2 ensure #BharatWinsYouTube https://t.co/PI9mMwbOLw pic.twitter.com/HIDXBBjuCt — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) March 9, 2019

You can make India win! It’s so exciting to know that @Tseries, is on the brink of becoming the biggest YouTube channel in the world! Good luck @itsBhushanKumar! Let’s all subscribe to ensure #BharatWinsYouTube pic.twitter.com/um8cmiWcUr — Varun ZAFAR Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 7, 2019

It’s so exciting to know that @Tseries is on the brink of becoming the biggest YouTube channel in the world! Good luck @itsBhushanKumar Let’s all subscribe to ensure and let’s make India win. #BharatWinsYouTube — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) March 11, 2019

This will be a proud moment for India 🇮🇳 @TSeries is on the brink of becoming the biggest YouTube Channel in the World 🌟Congratulations bhai @itsBhushanKumar and the entire team 💯

Let’s all subscribe to ensure #BharatWinsYouTube 👇https://t.co/XR83wQs95u pic.twitter.com/qp9YhAM9c9 — Tulsi Kumar (@TulsikumarTK) March 8, 2019

The T-series YouTube channel was launched in 2006, and features songs and film trailers. T-Series has been associated with the music industry for the past three decades, having an exhaustive catalog of music across languages and genres. PewDiePie so far remains the number one channel on YouTube as per total subscribers, with a count of 88,183,054, while T-Series comes a close second with 88,143,297 subscribers.

Updated Date: Mar 12, 2019 11:05:49 IST