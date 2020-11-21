Peter Rabbit 2: The Runway release postponed by Sony Pictures to April 2021

Sony Pictures has also moved up the release of Milla Jovovich's Monster Hunter by five days to now release on Christmas.

Sony Pictures has pushed back Peter Rabbit 2: The Runway from 15 January 2021 release date to Easter Weekend in April 2021.

According to a report in Screendaily, the Will Gluck directorial Peter Rabbit sequel is based on characters created by Beatrix Potter. The cast of the film includes Rose Byrne, Domhnall Gleeson, David Oyelowo, Elizabeth Debicki and Margot Robbie. James Corden plays the lead role.

The report further stated that there are other changes in release dates as well. Screen Gems' Milla Jovovich horror-thriller Monster Hunter will open on 25 December, five days earlier than its original release date. Fatherhood too has been pushed back by two weeks to 16 April, 2021.

Jovovich will star as a warrior in Monster Hunter where she finds hersQelf and her unit in a mysterious domain inhabited by lethal beasts.

According to a report by Comingsoon, Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway will see Bea, Thomas and the rabbits having created a makeshift family. However, despite his best efforts, Peter cannot seem to shake his mischievous reputation. Peter finds himself in a world where his mischief is appreciated. However, when his family risks everything to come looking for him, Peter must figure out what kind of rabbit he wants to be.

James Corden will lend his voice to Peter Rabbit while Magot Robbie will be voicing Flopsy Rabbit. Elizabeth Debicki will be giving her voice to Mopsy Rabbit.

The film is being produced by Will Gluck and Zareh Nalbandian with Doug Belgrad, Jodi Hildebrand, Catherine Bishop, Emma Topping, Thomas Merrington and Jonathan Hludzinski serving as executive producers.

The first film had grossed $320 million worldwide.