Peter Rabbit 2 green-lit by Sony, Will Gluck-directed movie scheduled for 2020 release

After the success of Peter Rabbit, Sony Pictures is planning a sequel to the CG/live-action hybrid film.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the studio plans to make the sequel, which will once again be written and helmed by Will Gluck, with a release date of 27 March, 2020.

In the original film, popular TV host James Corden voiced the titular character who battles with the heir to Mr McGregor's garden.

The film also starred Rose Byrne as Bea, Domhnall Gleeson as Thomas McGregor, Sam Neill, Daisy Ridley, Elizabeth Debicki and Margot Robbie.

The movie based on the stories of Peter Rabbit created by Beatrix Potte, with Rob Lieber and Gluck penning an original story and screenplay for it.

The movie grossed $115 million in the US, and $325 million worldwide. According to Sony, it is the studio's biggest-ever non-James Bond film in the UK. The film had also notched first-place finishes in 22 territories internationally, including Australia, Russia, Germany and Spain, and surpassed both Paddington movies.

Will Gluck’s other directing credits include Easy A, Annie, and Friends with Benefits.

Updated Date: May 05, 2018 15:38 PM