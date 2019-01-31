Peter Jackson to make new documentary from never-before-seen footage of The Beatles in studio

Director Peter Jackson is making a new documentary using never-before-seen footage of the Beatles in the studio.

The acclaimed Lord of the Rings director said on 30 January that the film will be based on roughly 55 hours of footage of the band working on songs in the studio in January 1969 that were shot for the 1970 film Let It Be, writes Variety.

"The 55 hours of never-before-seen footage and 140 hours of audio made available to us ensure this movie will be the ultimate ‘fly on the wall’ experience that Beatles fans have long dreamt about. It's like a time machine transports us back to 1969, and we get to sit in the studio watching these four friends make great music together," he says.

The film is being made with the cooperation of Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Yoko Ono and Olivia Harrison, the widows of John Lennon and George Harrison.

The film was announced on the 50th anniversary of the Beatles' final performance on the roof of Apple Records in London by Apple Corps Ltd and Jackson's banner WingNut Films Ltd.

Variety reports that no release date has been announced yet but adds that the film may come out in 2020, marking the band's album and film Let It Be's 50th anniversary.

(With inputs from The Associated Press)

Updated Date: Jan 31, 2019 13:09:57 IST