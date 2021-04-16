Pete Davidson to play legendary punk musician in Netflix biopic I Slept With Joey Ramone

The announcement comes on the 20th anniversary of Joey Ramone, who lost his seven-year battle with lymphoma on 15 April, 2001

Actor-comedian Pete Davidson is all set to play punk Rockstar Joey Ramone in a Netflix biopic directed by Jason Orley. The biopic is about the lead vocalist of the punk rock band the Ramones. It is based on the 2010 memoir of the same name written by Ramone’s brother, Mickey Leigh, in 2009.

The feature will throw light on the life and career of the lead vocalist and will show his rise to counterculture icon status. This big announcement comes on the 20th anniversary of Joey Ramone, who lost his seven-year battle with lymphoma on 15 April, 2001, when he was just 49-years-old.

The feature is a partnership between STXfilms and Netflix, the companies having previously worked on YA breakout Work It. After announcing the biopic, STXfilms chairman Adam Fogelson said, “When you share a bed with someone — and not just a bed, but a childhood, a family and a lifetime — you know that person better than anybody else. Mickey Leigh not only collaborated with his big brother’s band — he has irreplaceable memories of and insights into Joey Ramone, having supported him when no one else would and witnessed him overcome adversity in the most dramatic way”.

He added that the biopic will have a universal story of family and Pete is perfect for the role. The team is excited to bring the icon of rock to life. The film will be made with the support of the Estate of Joey Ramone.

Davidson has previously played Motley Crue A&R man Tom Zutaut in the Netflix 2019 biopic The Dirt.