Pet Sematary trailer: Stephen King's cult classic turns into bone-chilling tale of burial grounds and resurrections

Following the short teaser released in October, Paramount Pictures has unveiled a longer trailer for Pet Sematary. If the trailer is anything to go by, the film looks like it would be a disturbing horror fest.

The trailer begins with a dense atmosphere in the woods, setting the tone for the spine-chilling events to unfold. The visual is aptly accompanied with an eerie background score, as it follows Dr Louis Creed (Jason Clarke) who, after relocating with his wife Rachel (Amy Seimetz) and their two young children from Boston to rural Maine, discovers a mysterious burial ground hidden deep in the woods near the family’s new home. Soon enough, a tragedy strikes the family and their daughter passes away in a freak accident.

Realising the power of the graveyard to bring back the dead, Louis turns to his unusual neighbor, Jud Crandall (John Lithgow). In a desperate move, Louis resurrects his dead daughter, setting off a perilous chain reaction that unleashes an unfathomable evil with horrific consequences.

Based on the seminal horror novel by Stephen King, the movie is slated to release on 5 April.

Pet Sematary has been earlier adapted into a 1989 film of the same name.

Watch the trailer here.

Updated Date: Feb 08, 2019 14:58:12 IST