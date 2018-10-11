Pet Sematary trailer: Stephen King's chilling horror classic comes back to life in fresh cinematic reimagining

After It, Gerald's Game and 1922, another terrifying film adaptation of a Stephen King novel is soon coming to a theatre or laptop screen near you. Paramount Pictures has released the first official trailer of the 2019 reimagining of Pet Sematary — a creepy horror thriller about a family that moves into a small Maine town.

The film's tone and atmosphere is best captured by John Lithgow's hair-rasing voice-over — set to the ominous beats of a toy drum. He reveals in the trailer: "It was a myth. Kids used to dare each other to go into the woods at night. They knew the power of that place. They feared it. Those woods belong to something else. The ground is bad. It may be just some crazy folk tale. But there is something out in those woods. Something that brings things back. Sometimes dead is better."

Pet Sematary tells the story of Dr Louis Creed (Jason Clarke) who moves his family — wife Rachel (Amy Seimetz), daughter Ellie (Jeté Laurence) and toddler Gage (Hugo Lavoie) — out to the country, completely unaware of the dangers that lurk in the forest beyond their house. Their friendly neighbour, Jud Crandall (Lithgow), tells them about the local pet cemetery, where the buried come back to life as is evident when the family's cat comes back from the dead.

Directed by Kevin Kölsch and Dennis Widmyer, Pet Sematary has been adapted by Jeff Buhler from King’s novel, which came out in 1983 and was also adapted into a movie in 1989.

Pet Sematary is set to hit theaters on 5 April, 2019.

Watch the trailer here.

