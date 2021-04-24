Jack Amiel and Michael Begler have signed a three-year overall deal with WarnerMedia and will take over from Ron Fitzgeral and Rolin Jones as showrunners

Writers-producers Jack Amiel and Michael Begler will become the new showrunners of Matthew Rhys-starrer HBO drama Perry Mason.

Amiel and Begler, best known for their show The Knick, have signed a three-year overall deal with the WarnerMedia and as part of the deal, they will take over for Ron Fitzgeral and Rolin Jones, who have opted to move on to other projects, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Rhys, the star of critically acclaimed The Americans, plays the title character Perry Mason, which is loosely based on stories by Erle Stanley Gardner.

Set in the 1930s Los Angeles, the show features Mason as a down-on-his-luck private investigator. The first season of the series focused on a case involving the death of a child with connections to the high and mighty of LA.

The first season of Perry Mason, a reboot of the long-running CBS drama, was helmed by Tim Van Patten, best known for directing many episodes of The Sopranos, Boardwalk Empire and Game of Thrones.

John Lithgow, Juliet Rylance, Tatiana Maslany, Chris Chalk, and Shea Whigham round the cast. The show is executive produced by Robert Downey Jr, Susan Downey and Amanda Burrell of Team Downey, along with Jones, Fitzgerald, Joe Horacek and Van Patten. Rhys also serves as producer.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)