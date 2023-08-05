'People started turning their backs,' says Sharib Hashmi on life post Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan'
He said, 'After I started auditioning properly, the first job I got was Jab Tak Hai Jaan. I got paid Rs 2 lakh for it, for around 20 days. Rs 20,000 per day wasn’t bad at all..'
Sharib Hashmi, known for films like Filmistaan, Tarla, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, and Vikram Vedha, made his debut with Yash Chopra’s Jab Tak Hai Jaan where he played Shah Rukh Khan‘s best friend. In an interview with Siddharth Kanan, he recalled working on the film and life post the release.
He said, “After I started auditioning properly, the first job I got was Jab Tak Hai Jaan. I got paid Rs 2 lakh for it, for around 20 days. Rs 20,000 per day wasn’t bad at all. There was no question of negotiating over the salary; I was happy to do it for free also.”
He added, “I thought I’d made it, but for one reason or another, nothing was working out. Films I had signed for were cancelled, some were left incomplete, others weren’t released. One year turned to two, two to three. This period was more difficult, because before Filmistaan, I’d never seen any success. So, when people started turning their backs after that, it was a difficult pill to swallow.”
He also revealed what people told him. “You’ve worked with Shah Rukh Khan and still nothing has changed. That’s what regular people believe, don’t they? Once you’ve worked with a huge star, you’re sorted. But everyone has their own journey. I was determined, I didn’t want to do anything else.”
