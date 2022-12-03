'People said I was trying to gain sympathy post Sidharth Shukla's demise,' says Shehnaaz Gill to Ayushmann Khurrana

Shehnaaz Gill and her on and off-screen chemistry with late actor Sidharth Shukla was loved by fans from the days of Bigg Boss 13. Throughout the show and after it ended, the two were rumored to be dating each other, even though they never made any confirmed statement on this. However, tragedy struck their lives after Siddharth Shukla suddenly passed away last year due to a cardiac attack, leaving Shehnaaz completely devastated. She took months to recover from her loss, but eventually came out stronger than ever.

Keeping a straight head and control over her emotions, Shehnaaz looks ready to walk on a new path and divert her focus on her career. With that said, from attending major events, featuring in music videos, starting her own chat show, and also gearing up for her Bollywood debut, the Punjabi actress has kept herself quite busy.

Recently she confessed to missing Sidharth and feeling his absence in her life. Shehnaaz Gill during her chat show also spoke about him and explained how his demise affected her. Speaking to actor Ayushmann Khurrana during her chat show, she said that she has started suppressing her emotions as people call out for trying to win sympathy with such acts.

Shehnaaz Gill gets emotional over remembering Sidharth Shukla

While Ayushamann praised the host for her courage and strong personality saying that she has been able to express her emotions without any hesitation, Shehnaaz responded by adding that she has now started refraining from showing any emotions.

“There have been several emotional moments in my life but I did not tell anyone as people now say that I do it to win everyone’s sympathy”, she said.

Hearing this, the Andhadhun actor consoled her and advised her to share her feelings only with those who care for her, including her family and close friends.

Check the full episode here:

Notably, Shehnaaz who considers Sidharth as her inspiration and reason behind her success today, has never left a chance to dedicate her achievements to him.

