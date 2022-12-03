'People said I was trying to gain sympathy post Sidharth Shukla's demise,' says Shehnaaz Gill to Ayushmann Khurrana
Recently she confessed to missing Sidharth and feeling his absence in her life. Shehnaaz Gill during her chat show also spoke about him and explained how his demise affected her.
Shehnaaz Gill and her on and off-screen chemistry with late actor Sidharth Shukla was loved by fans from the days of Bigg Boss 13. Throughout the show and after it ended, the two were rumored to be dating each other, even though they never made any confirmed statement on this. However, tragedy struck their lives after Siddharth Shukla suddenly passed away last year due to a cardiac attack, leaving Shehnaaz completely devastated. She took months to recover from her loss, but eventually came out stronger than ever.
Keeping a straight head and control over her emotions, Shehnaaz looks ready to walk on a new path and divert her focus on her career. With that said, from attending major events, featuring in music videos, starting her own chat show, and also gearing up for her Bollywood debut, the Punjabi actress has kept herself quite busy.
Recently she confessed to missing Sidharth and feeling his absence in her life. Shehnaaz Gill during her chat show also spoke about him and explained how his demise affected her. Speaking to actor Ayushmann Khurrana during her chat show, she said that she has started suppressing her emotions as people call out for trying to win sympathy with such acts.
Shehnaaz Gill gets emotional over remembering Sidharth Shukla
While Ayushamann praised the host for her courage and strong personality saying that she has been able to express her emotions without any hesitation, Shehnaaz responded by adding that she has now started refraining from showing any emotions.
“There have been several emotional moments in my life but I did not tell anyone as people now say that I do it to win everyone’s sympathy”, she said.
Hearing this, the Andhadhun actor consoled her and advised her to share her feelings only with those who care for her, including her family and close friends.
Check the full episode here:
Notably, Shehnaaz who considers Sidharth as her inspiration and reason behind her success today, has never left a chance to dedicate her achievements to him.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta
also read
Ayushmann Khurrana and Tiger Shroff face off to decide the best 'Action Hero'; watch
While sharing the hilarious video, Ayushmann cleverly did some wordplay around their movies in the caption, which read, “Two action heroes apni heropanti dikhate hue. Catch An Action Hero in cinemas this Friday.”
EXCLUSIVE! Jaideep Ahlawat: 'Don't think I said to anyone that I'm an actor, give me an opportunity'
In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, Jaideep Ahlawat talks about blurring the lines between black and white, hero and villain, working with Ayushmann Khurrana in An Action Hero, and which are some of the questions he’s tired of answering during interviews.
An Action Hero: An insanely, irreverent take on the hate Bollywood campaign
As a critique on Bollywood critics, An Action Hero has a sizeable bandwidth which it uses to advantage. Thereafter, the entire #HateBollywood campaign is turned on its head.