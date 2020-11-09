Peninsula, Train to Busan sequel, to release in Indian cinemas on 27 November
Peninsula follows an ex-soldier who is sent along with his team to retrieve a truck full of money from the wastelands of the Korean peninsula now inhabited by zombies and rogue militia.
South Korean zombie thriller Peninsula, directed by Yeon Sang-ho, is slated to be released in Indian theatres on 27 November, Zee Studios and Kross Pictures said on Monday.
Peninsula is the sequel to the 2016 hit zombie film Train to Busan, also directed by Yeon.
The decision to release the film in India came days after Maharashtra government allowed reopening of theatres and multiplexes outside coronavirus containment zones from 5 November.
The film, starring Gang Dong-won and Lee Jung-hyun, follows an ex-soldier who is sent along with his team to retrieve a truck full of money from the wastelands of the Korean peninsula now inhabited by zombies and rogue militia.
Peninsula was a major draw at the Korean box office when the country’s theatres resumed activity after COVID-19 -induced lockdown. It is set four years after the zombie virus outbreak as depicted in Train to Busan.
Peninsula ended up making about $34.8 million in South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, and Vietnam, after the reopening of cinemas in these regions. It was unable to generate the same box office numbers as its predecessor due to its release window.
Yeon Sang-ho said he imagined what Korea would look like after the outbreak depicted in Train to Busan and what kind of scenarios would unfold.
“It is also the culmination of all the anticipation from fans all over the world. I wanted to tell the story of modern people who live in a rational society, and how they react to a new world enveloped in barbarism and contrasted humanism,” the director said in a statement.
Peninsula was announced as an official Cannes Film Festival 2020 Selection and was set to make its world premiere at the prestigious movie gala, which could not be held in its “original form” in the wake of the pandemic.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
