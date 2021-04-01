Pen Studios acquires North Indian theatrical rights of SS Rajamouli’s RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR

The electronic, satellite and digital rights of RRR have also been sold to Pen Studios.

SS Rajamouli's much-awaited magnum opus RRR is set to release in theatres nationwide on 13 October. The North Indian rights, as well as the electronic, satellite and digital rights of the film have been acquired by Pen Studios.

Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles, the film is a fictionalised account of Telugu tribe leaders Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) and Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan).

Ajay Devgn, British actor Olivia Morris, Hollywood actor Ray Stevenson and Irish actor Alison Doody also have key roles in the film. RRR marks the Telugu debut of Alia Bhatt, whose first look as Sita was released on 15 March.

"I am happy to have Jayantilal Gada and Pen India Ltd associate with us to take the film to the North Indian audience," Rajamouli said in a statement.

RRR is Rajamouli's first project after the 2017 blockbuster Baahubali 2: The Conclusion with Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, and Tamannaah. RRR was earlier slated to release on 30 July last year, but its filming came to a halt due to the pandemic-mandated lockdown. The team eventually resumed work in October.