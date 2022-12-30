Football fans around the globe were left devastated after the news of Brazil legend Pele’s demise broke out. The three-time World Cup winner breathed his last on Thursday at Albert Einstein hospital, Sao Paulo, due to multiple organ failure. He was battling colon cancer for a long time and had been undergoing treatment since 2021. Pele, also known as O Rio (The King), led Brazil to become the champions of the world three times in 1958, 1962 and 1970. Coming from a poverty-stricken family of Tres Coracoes, Pele took Brazilian football to significant heights, thanks to his great skill and perseverance.

Since Pele’s family confirmed his death following a post on Twitter, tributes started pouring in on the internet. Brazil has a massive fanbase worldwide and India is no exception. Among others, a bunch of B-town celebrities like Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal and Kareena Kapoor Khan marked their homage to the legendary footballer by sharing special posts on their respective social media handles.

Actor Abhishek Bachchan took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note accompanied by a couple of golden photographs of Pele. According to him, it was his father Amitabh Bachchan who introduced him to Pele and Brazil’s legacy in the footballing world.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan)



Though he did not get the opportunity to watch his game live, Junior Bachchan noted, “We had shelves filled with VHS tapes of his and the Brazilian team’s matches. I would religiously watch them with my father. A magician we’ve all been blessed to witness.” Abhishek further revealed that he managed to receive an autographed jersey of Pele during the Brazilian’s visit to India a few years back.

Masaan actor Vicky Kaushal shared a couple of posts on his Instagram story after Pele’s demise. One of them had a photograph of the Brazil great, while the other reminded us of a quote by Pele after Argentine legend Diego Maradona’s demise. The Brazilian said that he would love to play “ball with Maradona in the sky.” Kaushal noted, “Today is the day.”



Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan paid tribute to Pele by dropping an age-old photograph of him. She termed the footballer “King.”



Fitness expert Shilpa Shetty uploaded a photo of Pele with the prestigious World Cup trophy and wrote on her Instagram story, “Rest in peace, legend.”



Here are some other Bollywood celebrities who have paid tribute to The King:







Santos, where Pele was born, will host his funeral. Brazil has announced three days of mourning following the loss.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta gram.