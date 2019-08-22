Pehlwaan trailer: Suniel Shetty mentors Kichcha Sudeepa to ace professional boxing in sports drama

The trailer of Suniel Shetty's multilingual sports drama, Pehlwaan, was released on Thursday. Starring Kichcha Sudeepa in the titular role, the film is helmed by cinematographer-turned-director S Krishna.

The trailer showcases the journey of wrestler Kiccha (played by Sudeepa), who struggles to get into the realm of professional boxers. With very little guidance and encouragement, it is finally Shetty's character who steps up to mentor, and bring Kiccha's lost glory in the boxing ring.

Check out the trailer here

Pehlwaan is Krishna’s first production venture made under his RRR Motion Pictures. The upcoming film marks the director’s second collaboration with Sudeepa after the 2017 hit Hebbuli. The film has Arjun Janya scoring the music, and cinematography by R Karunakar.

The film marks Shetty's debut in Kannnada. Talking about his role in the film, Shetty says as quoted by Times Now, "I am super excited about this one as it is my first Kannada film. I am also excited about the way the makers have presented my character Sarkar in the film, an elderly figure to Kichcha Sudeep. Love the grandeur of the song and also the choreography by Ganesh Acharya. It felt so good to dance after a long time."

Pehlwaan was earlier slated to release on 9 August, which would have led to its box office clash with the Ajith-starrer Nerkonda Parvaai. However, citing administration reasons, the makers decided to postpone the release.

Announcing the new release date, Sudeepa, on his Twitter account, said that the delay in “coordination” between distributors of all the languages caused the “slight delay in announcement.”

Pehlwaan is scheduled to release on 12 September in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

Updated Date: Aug 22, 2019 14:59:02 IST