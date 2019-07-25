You are here:

Pehlwaan: Sudeep and Suniel Shetty's sports drama to release on 12 September in five languages

FP Staff

Jul 25, 2019 11:43:45 IST

Suniel Shetty is all set to make his debut in the Kannada film industry with cinematographer-turned-director S Krishna's upcoming project Pehlwaan. The film also features Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeepa in a lead role, with Aakanksha Singh as the female lead and Kabir Duhan Singh as one the lead antagonists. The film is set to hit the screen on 12 September this year. Initially titled Pailwaan, the sports drama features Sudeep in the role of a wrestler.

Pehlwaan is set to release in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam languages. In the new poster, Sudeep is seen as a boxer, with a pair of gold gloves, looking ahead with a determined expression.

Check out the announcement

Pehlwaan is Krishna’s first production venture made under his RRR Motion Pictures. The upcoming film marks the director’s second collaboration with Sudeep after the 2017 hit Hebbuli. The film has Arjun Janya scoring the music and cinematography by R Karunakar.

In May this year, Sudeep shared the first look of Shetty's character in the film. Dressed in traditional South Indian attire with a white shirt and dhoti, Suneil is seen sporting a salt-and-pepper hair look.

Check out Suneil Shetty's look from Pehlwaan

Updated Date: Jul 25, 2019 11:43:45 IST

