Pehla Nasha, iconic song from Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, revamped for Onir's upcoming film Kuch Bheege Alfaaz

Any true-blue Bollywood music fan would vouch for the fact that the song 'Pehla Nasha' from the 1992 film Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar — starring Aamir Khan and Ayesha Jhulka — remains an evergreen love anthem even after 25 years of the film's release.

Following the ongoing trend of revamping old classics and using them in new films, acclaimed director Onir has chosen to revive 'Pehla Nasha' and feature a new version of the song in his upcoming film Kuch Bheege Alfaaz. The new song has been voiced by Jubin Nautiyal and Palak Muchhal, and has been remixed by Anshuman Mukherjee.

Unlike the Jo Jeeta... song this one's not a sequence from the film, but a studio version that features the lead singers, while visuals of the film are interspersed.

Originally a Jatin-Lalit composition and sung by Udit Narayan and Sadhana Sargam, 'Pehla Nasha' is a melodious treat. Mukherjee doesn't change the tune or the lyrics at all, but only arranges it in a slightly different way — so much that it doesn't distort the melody of the original and yet contains the contemporary vibes.

Unlike the blasphemous reprise versions that we are often subjected to, almost on a daily basis, this 'Pehla Nasha' reprise is a breath of fresh air.

Kuch Bheege Alfaaz stars Zain Khan Durrani and Gitanjali Thapa in the lead roles. The film is slated to release on 16 February, 2018.

Updated Date: Mar 01, 2019 12:07:42 IST