The sixth and final season of the BBC drama Peaky Blinders blends fact and fiction in its characteristically assured, elegant manner.

Right from the word go in the concluding sixth season of the BBC/Netflix gangster drama Peaky Blinders (set in Birmingham of the 1920s and 30s), there is no respite for its anti-hero protagonist Tommy Shelby, played by the ever-brilliant Cillian Murphy. After Tommy’s failed suicide attempt late last season, the sixth season begins on a characteristically confident note — the aftermath of Oswald Moseley’s botched assassination, wherein the IRA (Irish Republican Army) killed Polly, Aberama and Barney. Aunt Polly was a fan favorite in particular, played by the late Helen McCrory (the actor’s death last year in April is duly acknowledged at the end of the first episode).

The IRA’s most cutthroat representative in Peaky Blinders, Laura McKee aka Captain Swing, has a knockout scene early in the season when she calls Tommy to claim responsibility for the “interventions”.

“We’ve made some changes to the structure of your organisation. Ever since you began to build your empire, you’ve had a crutch to lean on. Last night we kicked away that crutch. From now on you’ll only have us to lean on. Please be aware, Mr Shelby, that the death of your people are your responsibility because you consistently fail to understand your own limitations.”

Like a lot of story arcs in Peaky Blinders, the IRA arc is only loosely based on historical truth — Laura McKee’s character isn’t based on an actual female commander of the IRA, or even a composite like a lot of historical shows do. In reality, there is no evidence that the real-life Oswald Mosley was ever marked for gangland assassination.

In the past, however, the show has used similar narrative techniques, like fictionalized versions of real people, for example. The results have always been entertaining but every now and then, historians have written about the show’s divergences from real-life events and people.

The real-life ‘Peaky Blinders’

There is some difference in opinion among British historians about the etymology of ‘Peaky Blinders’, a real-life criminal gang in the late 19th and early 20th century Britain, mostly active in the Birmingham region. One version says that the locally popular caps with flat peaks were known colloquially as ‘peakys’ and hence the name of the gang. A more violent reading of the era claims that members of the Peaky Blinders gang had razorblades stitched into the peaks of their cats, to be easily retrieved and used as a weapon anytime there was a scuffle.

Another explanation says that the word ‘blinder’ was then local slang for someone distinctive looking, particularly if they appeared to be intimidating or tough. Birmingham, as a major industrial centre in England during the early 20th century, saw a great deal of poverty, scarcity of resources and wealth inequality—things that often add up to an upsurge in violent crime and eventually, highly organised, full-fledged criminal syndicates (like the Tommy Shelby Gang in the show).

Throughout the six-season-run of Peaky Blinders, a great deal of critical attention has been paid to the show’s period trappings—the way the gangs dress, the style of their watches, their jackets, their weapons, their cigars. To its credit the show really is exceptionally well-designed with most of the major characters also having a signature, broadly consistent look. Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) for example has a hairdo that might be called a “modified undercut”, the kind popular in the interwar period—and also briefly in the 1990s and early 2000s, when footballer David Beckham sported it.

This is actually one of the show’s more historically accurate gambits. The clothes worn by the real-life Peaky Blinders really were a kind of uniform. They not only communicated wealth, social standing and a certain bravado — they also signaled authority in Birmingham, at least as much a policeman’s uniform would summon up. For rivals who sought to muscle in on a part of their turf, it communicated a certain flamboyance; it told them they would be foolish to “fuck with the Peaky Blinders”, as a lot of characters often exclaim during the show.

So when we see the likes of Cillian Murphy and Helen McCrory taking meetings in the world of Peaky Blinders, dressed to the nines, we know that this was very much by design and historically authentic. In fact, there is evidence to show that the real-life Peaky Blinders of the 1920s and 30s would also insist that their girlfriends and wives wear expensive pearls and silk necklaces and other markers of conspicuous wealth.

A rare misfire

There has only really been one character in Peaky Blinders which has divided both fans and historians — the show’s version of Jessie Eden (1902-1986), the real-life British trade union leader and activist, remembered, among other things, for her organizing work during the 1939 Birmingham rent strike. In the fourth and fifth seasons of Peaky Blinders, however, we don’t really see a whole lot of Eden’s trade union activity and her Communist ideology is also similarly toned down. Other parts that irked some historians include the fact that she ends up sleeping with Tommy Shelby, the kingpin himself.

Graham Stevenson, a British historian who knew the real-life Eden, wrote a critique of the show’s depiction, pointing out certain broad historical fallacies in the show’s narrative.

“I knew Eden, and as a callow 22-year-old, I didn't ask the 70-year-old Jessie about her relationships, let alone sex life. But I doubt her private life was as complicated or dramatic as her eponymous character’s. Nor can I see any young woman during the 1920s gratuitously going into a gents’ toilet, as Eden is shown doing, for any reason at all other than life or death. The social values of the programme are ahistorical. It is surely the conceit that Tommy Shelby, the gangster villain-hero of the series, could ever convince a woman like Eden to be wined and dined, let alone be seduced, that finally reveals the true motives of the creators of the programme.”

However, there are also prominent writers and artists who feel that Peaky Blinders’ depiction of working-class characters and their problems far outstripped other British television in terms of complexity and nuance. According to the historian Paul Long,

“The Midlands had been poorly served by the creative process in television. It was a backcloth noticeably missing from dramatic representation in quality British television. It’s genesis in the ambition and mission of the series’ creator and author Stephen Knight, whose background was rooted in the milieu. Characters were often imbued with sympathy and complexity in the way they try to cope with the aftermath of the Great War and the limitations of their environment. The creative process could be based on fact without being history, especially when it gave access to a period normally beyond the comprehension of the uninitiated.”

Final-season hijinks

One of the big plot points of Season 6 is that the Blinders are bringing three very dangerous and powerful sets of people together at the same table—the hope that some form of peace-keeping compromise can be arrived at. There’s the Boston gangsters, the IRA and to top things off, the homegrown British fascists. Of this last group, a character named Diana Mitford (who we had met in the previous season) is depicted as a socialite-turned-conspirator, somebody who admires what Hitler and Mussolini are doing to do their countries.

In a four-year time jump in Season 6, the action shifts from 1929 to 1933, where Mitford meets Tommy Shelby at a rally for the BUF or British Union of Fascists. In the show, she is mistress to the fascist-sympathizing politician Sir Oswald Mosley (a fictionalized version of the real-life Mosley, who founded the BUF in real life and later, married Mitford).

The in-joke here is that while Peaky Blinders treats Mitford’s life as an extended soap opera of sorts, played out before local presses who’d lap it up, every time —which is not far from the truth at all. Diana was one of the six Mitford Sisters, mid-20th century celebrities who can be thought of as sort-of precursors to the Kardashians. Diana’s sister Nancy, of course, was the famed novelist Nancy Mitford, author of several popular and well-received romantic novels (including The Pursuit of Love and Love in a Cold Climate) about upper-class life in England and France in the interwar period.

On the whole, the final season of Peaky Blinders blends fact and fiction in its usual, inventive manner. Whenever the show takes a break from the personal fortunes of the Shelby and steps back to take a ‘wide-angle’ view of history, especially geopolitical happenings, it does so with a lightness of touch and a determination to not take itself too seriously. For these reasons and a great many more, it will go down as perhaps the greatest BBC drama of the 2010s.

Aditya Mani Jha is a Delhi-based independent writer and journalist, currently working on a book of essays on Indian comics and graphic novels.

