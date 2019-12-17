Payal Rohatgi granted bail by Rajasthan court after being detained by police over controversial tweet on Nehru family

Actress Payal Rohatgi, who was detained by the Rajasthan Police on 15 December allegedly over her tweet about former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, has been granted bail by a local court in Rajasthan's Bundi, reports Press Trust of India. She has been released with two sureties of Rs 25000 each, reports Asian News International.

Actor Payal Rohatgi, arrested over social media post on Nehru, granted bail by local court in Rajasthan's Bundi — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 17, 2019

She was detained by Bundi police on Sunday for allegedly posting objectionable content against the Nehru Gandhi family. The actress was arrested and sent to eight-day judicial custody.

Earlier today (17 December), Payal's lawyer said that his client had the freedom of expression was guaranteed under the Constitution and they will approach a higher court in the matter."The bail plea was made on the basis of freedom of speech which is a fundamental right. In the video shared by Payal, she has said things based on the biography of M.O (Mundappallil Oommen) Mathai, the personal assistant of Jawaharlal Nehru, which is available on social media. She has shared it solely on the basis of that biography," Rohatgi's lawyer Bhupendra Saxena told Asian News International.

Earlier in December, a notice was served to the actor for allegedly posting an objectionable video relating to former prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi.

"Rajasthan Youth Congress general secretary Charmesh Sharma has filed a complaint stating Payal Rohtagi has posted an objectionable video about JL Nehru, Indira Gandhi on Facebook on 1 September. During the investigation, our team reached her residence in Mumbai. Later, we met Rohtagi at her parent's home in Gujarat. We have given her the notice to file a reply in the case," Lokendra Paliwal, Investigating Officer, Sadar Police Station, Bundi had told Asian News International.

The complaint was filed by Sharma in October at Bundi Sadar police station, following which the police registered a case under 66 and 67 of the IT Act. Rohtagi had also posted a video on the social media apologising over the matter.

(With inputs from agencies)

