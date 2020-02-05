Pawan & Pooja trailer: Deepti Naval, Mahesh Manjrekar, Gul Panag, Sharman Joshi explore changing definitions of love

MX Player has released the trailer of its upcoming romantic drama Pawan & Pooja. Filmmakers Shaad Ali, Siddharth P Malhotra, and Ajay Bhuyan collaborate on the show, which explores lives of three couples belonging to different generations – all coincidentally named Pawan and Pooja. The couples in different age groups discover that love is conditional, breakable, and sometimes, even questionable.

The trailer introduces a couple in their 60s - Pawan and Pooja Kalra (Deepti Naval and Mahesh Manjrekar), who believe their relationship in bound by trust. However, they soon decide to make a 'regret list,' and mark off all that they could not achieve in their young age.

Battling a mid-life crisis in their 40s, Pawan (Sharman Joshi) and Pooja Mehra (Gul Panag) have loved no one but each other, though – that love now seems stale, and does not feel the same.

In their 20s, Pawan Srivastav (Taaruk Raina) and Pooja Maheshwari's (Natasha Bharadwaj) love is boxed in the virtual world, and cannot seem to translate offline.

Check out the trailer here

Malhotra, who previously directed Rani Mukerji-starrer Hichki, has conceptualised and created the series. "All three stories have been drawn from real life experiences of people and questions the concept of love and it says that love not idealistic, let's be realistic. Life is not black and white anymore, it's grey. The show basically deals the grey shades of life," Malhotra said in a statement.

Ali, who is attached as co-creator and director on the series, said the situations in Pawan & Pooja are very relatable. "It's a story about couples and love, but it will show you a very different aspect of it. Every single character is superbly etched out, and each of the actors have just taken it to another level, it’s their show, really," the Ok Jaanu director said.

Pawan & Pooja is set for a 14 February release on MX Player.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

