Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming Telugu film PSPK 27, directed by Krish, to have a Sankranti 2022 release

Pawan Kalyan and Krish's #PSPK27 is reportedly set in British-era India and will see Arjun Rampal in a cameo appearance.

Telugu actor Pawan Kalyan's next project, tentatively titled PSPK 27, is slated to have a theatrical release on Sankranti 2022. The film is helmed by Krish known for the 2015 National Award winning film Kanche and Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika.

Here is the announcement

The most awaited film of Power Star @PawanKalyan garu & our @DirKrish, #PSPK27 will be coming on Sankranthi 2022. Get ready to witness the Periodic Extravaganza and Might Power Fire like never before on Big Screens #PSPK27onSankranthi2022#AMRatnam@mmkeeravaanipic.twitter.com/H7WfelUB2u — Mega Surya Production (@MegaSuryaProd) February 28, 2021

PSPK 27 is Krish and the actor's first film together. According to The News Minute, the plot is set in British-era India and will also see Arjun Rampal in a cameo appearance as Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. Actors from other film industry will also be reportedly seen in the period film.

Besides PSPK 27, Pawan will once again play the role of a cop in a Saagar K Chandra directorial, according to The Indian Express. He is also currently filming the Telugu remake of Sachy's Malayalam thriller Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

Pawan's Telugu courtroom drama, Vakeel Saab, a remake of Pink, is readying to hit cinemas on 9 April.