You are here:

Pawan Kalyan responds to Sri Reddy's allegations: 'If I cannot defend the honour of my mother, I better die'

FP Staff

Apr,20 2018 12:08:17 IST

Actress Sri Reddy's revelations about the alleged casting couch and sexual harassment within the Telugu film industry has taken Tollywood by a storm. Many respectable names were revealed as part of these allegations made by Reddy.

One of the names she mentioned was Power Star Pawan Kalyan, who recently got embroiled in a controversy when he suggested that Reddy take matters through a legal channel rather than going public. To which Reddy reciprocated with abusive remarks and gestures, reports IB Times, allegedly aimed at the actor and his mother.

Also read on Firstpost: On Sri Reddy's protest, and the need for 'bad behaviour' which exposes how women are treated in cinema

Pawan Kalyan has not directly said much to Sri Reddy, apart from one tweet, but he took to Twitter to lash out at media channels asking them whether they would give the same sensationalised coverage had an opposition minister been in his position.

He further posted some tweets in Telugu:

Updated Date: Apr 20, 2018 12:09 PM

tags: #BuzzPatrol #Pawan Kalyan #power star #Power Star Pawan Kalyan #South Side #Southside #Sri Reddy #Telugu film industry

also see

Telugu actress Sri Reddy protests in Hyderabad against exploitation, harassment of local female artistes

Telugu actress Sri Reddy protests in Hyderabad against exploitation, harassment of local female artistes

Movie Artists' Association lifts ban on Telugu actress Sri Reddy; says it will look into complaints of sexual harassment

Movie Artists' Association lifts ban on Telugu actress Sri Reddy; says it will look into complaints of sexual harassment

Ram Charan, Samantha-starrer Rangasthalam to be reportedly dubbed in four languages following film's success

Ram Charan, Samantha-starrer Rangasthalam to be reportedly dubbed in four languages following film's success