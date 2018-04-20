Pawan Kalyan responds to Sri Reddy's allegations: 'If I cannot defend the honour of my mother, I better die'

Actress Sri Reddy's revelations about the alleged casting couch and sexual harassment within the Telugu film industry has taken Tollywood by a storm. Many respectable names were revealed as part of these allegations made by Reddy.

One of the names she mentioned was Power Star Pawan Kalyan, who recently got embroiled in a controversy when he suggested that Reddy take matters through a legal channel rather than going public. To which Reddy reciprocated with abusive remarks and gestures, reports IB Times, allegedly aimed at the actor and his mother.

Also read on Firstpost: On Sri Reddy's protest, and the need for 'bad behaviour' which exposes how women are treated in cinema

Pawan Kalyan has not directly said much to Sri Reddy, apart from one tweet, but he took to Twitter to lash out at media channels asking them whether they would give the same sensationalised coverage had an opposition minister been in his position.

#5 If I cannot defend the honour of my mother I better die.. pic.twitter.com/OB90SUEuYz — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) April 19, 2018

Check the double standards of media who says they respect women. pic.twitter.com/JDsPxfnYjM — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) April 19, 2018

He further posted some tweets in Telugu:

Updated Date: Apr 20, 2018 12:09 PM