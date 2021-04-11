Pawan Kalyan goes into self-quarantine after multiple Jana Sena members test positive for COVID-19

Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan went into quarantine on the advice of doctors after many of his party leaders, personal staff and organisers were infected by coronavirus last week, a statement read.

“The majority of Janasena President Sri Pawan Kalyan’s chief executives, security and personal staff are affected by corona. As part of a precautionary measure, Kalyan went into quarantine on the advice of doctors."

"However, he is executing his daily works and party affairs. He is talking to the party leaders through teleconference,” the note from Janasena party’s P Hari Prasad read.

Meanwhile, Kalyan was most recently seen in the Telugu remake of the Hindi film Pink titled Vakeel Saab. The film marked Kalyan's return to films from a two-year sabbatical after Agnyaathavaasi (2018).

Vakeel Saab, written and directed by Sriram Venu known for Oh My Friend (2011) and Middle Class Abbayi (2017), opened to positive responses from the audience and critics alike. The film also stars Prakash Raj, Anjali, Nivetha Thomas and Ananya Nagalla in pivotal roles.

Thomas in an interview with Firstpost opened up on comparison to the film's Hindi counterpart, "Although Vakeel Saab is a remake of Pink, it has a soul of its own and its beats are very different compared to the Hindi version. The language is different, and the background that the characters come from is different. Even the scenes are not in the same order compared to the Hindi version. We had mood boards for every scene and even during filming, I could feel the difference because what we were doing in Telugu is a lot more hard-hitting and emotional, but in a very different sense."