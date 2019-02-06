Pavitra Bandham actress Naga Jhansi found hanging in Hyderabad residence; suicide suspected

Telugu television actress Naga Jhansi, aged 21, committed suicide at her Hyderabad residence on 5 February, according to police, states Indo-Asian News Service. She was found hanging in her flat in the city's Sri Nagar colony.

The police said the actress was alone in the house. When she did not respond to her brother Durga Prasad's knocking on the door, he alerted the neighbours. They broke open the door and found her hanging from the ceiling fan.

Her body was taken to government-run Gandhi Hospital for an autopsy and a case was also registered at the Punjagutta police station.

Jhansi's relatives suspect that her decision to commit suicide was driven by failure in a romantic relationship. She was allegedly in a relationship with a youth named Surya for the past six months, said to be her distant relative. News Nation reports that her family did not approve of the relationship and she took the drastic decision following a quarrel.

The police has seized the actress' mobile phone to examine call and chat records.

Jhansi hailed from Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district. She acted in many TV shows including Pavitra Bandhan on MAA TV, according to IANS. She was also running a beauty parlour for the last few months.

