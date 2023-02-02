As Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is on the road to become an All Time Blockbsuter at the box-office, writer and author Paulo Coelho has some warm words for the star. He tweeted- “King. Legend . Friend. But above all GREAT ACTOR ( for those who don’t know him in the West, I strongly suggest “My name is Khan- and I am not a terrorist”)”

Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, is on a historic run at the domestic and overseas box office as it collected 634 crores gross worldwide in just 7 days!

Pathaan, on its 7th day, registered an insane 23 crores nett in India (Hindi – 22 crores, All Dubbed versions – 1.00 crore), taking the India gross to 28 crores. The overseas gross on day 7 is at 15 crore. In 7 days, Pathaan has recorded $29.27 million (238.5 crores) in the overseas territories alone, while nett collection in India stand at 330.25 (Hindi – 318.50 crores, Dubbed – 11.75 crores)

Pathaan, thus, created more records today as it recorded the highest week 1 in the history of Hindi cinema! With this insane result, all films of YRF’s Spy Universe – Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War & Pathaan are blockbusters!

Pathaan has become a must watch theatrical entertainer which is being celebrated across the nation. Pathaan, is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it.

