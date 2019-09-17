You are here:

Paul Sinha, star 'chaser' of UK series The Chase, wins the 2019 British Quiz Championship

Sep 17, 2019 16:19:26 IST

Paul Sinha, a star 'chaser' on the UK quiz show The Chase, announced that he scored a surprise victory to become the 2019 British Quiz Champion.

Paul, who is widely known in the UK as a comedian, finished second place in 2018, and "was not expecting to win" this year. He was up against the world championship winners Kevin Ashman and Pat Gibson.

Later, he revealed in an emotional blog post that he had been crowned British Quiz Champion.

In what he described as 'my greatest day', Paul answered 156 correct answers out of 200, to score a narrow victory over Kevin and Pat, becoming the first quizzer of Indian heritage to win the title.

In a statement said he credits his love for general knowledge to 'traditional Bengali parents who never stopped buying me books when I was young'. Paul, himself a doctor, is both the grandson and son of graduates of Calcutta National Medical School.

"The Chase is a TV show. It’s not real life. In real life, I quiz for self-improvement, and the respect of a peer group whom I treasure. It isn’t remotely glamorous. It is gloriously fun. And you hope, against hope, that just once, the stars will align, and it will be your day. For the next 12 months, I’m the British Quiz Champion," he writes.

Updated Date: Sep 17, 2019 16:34:32 IST

