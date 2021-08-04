Paul Rudd, who is in London to shoot Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, was photographed with Dan Levy at an Indian restaurant where they were seen enjoying a thali.

Schitt's Creek star Dan Levy and Friends fame Paul Rudd were clicked together at an Indian restaurant in London. The two actors who could be seen enjoying a thali visited the Indian restaurant Darjeeling Express and were snapped with the owner Asma Khan. While this was the first visit for Levy, Rudd had visited the restaurant with his family on 17 July.

The owner of the restaurant, Khan also shared a selfie with Levy. The caption said Khan is delighted that Levy loved the food and she hopes to serve him biryani the next time he visits.

Previously, Khan had shared pictures with Rudd and appreciated his well-behaved kids. Khan had shared that the Ant-Man actor was kind and generous when he spoke about the food served at the restaurant and while discussing the Netflix documentary Chef's Table featuring Khan and her restaurant.

After the Twitter and Instagram handles of the restaurant shared the picture of the two actors with Khan, reactions started pouring in from fans and followers.

The photograph of the trio has been liked lakhs of times and thousands have reacted to it.

Writer Afrobella replied to the tweet, expressing curiosity about the thali ordered by Rudd. Replying to the query, Khan said that the actors wanted to try everything on the menu so they ordered all the combinations.

Admiring Khan’s restaurant, a user said that they wish they had something so good that Rudd wanted to come back for it.

However, most people were surprised to see 52-year-old Rudd look as young as ever.

A Twitter user asked how Rudd defies ageing. Amazed, another user asked how Rudd still looks 25.

Some people with roots in India, including actor Mindy Kaling, were excited about the fact that the actors were spotted eating Indian food, others were delighted to know that Rudd and Levy are good friends.

Another user hoped for the two stars to plan a project together.

