You are here:

Paul McCartney's handwritten lyrics to The Beatles' hit song 'Hey Jude' sold in an online bid for $910,000

Veteran musician Paul McCartney's handwritten lyrics to The Beatles' hit song 'Hey Jude' has sold for USD 910,000 in a virtual auction.

According to The Guardian, Julien's Auctions held its Beatlemania auction event of the year, "All Beatles," on Friday. The sale had been due to take place online and at the Hard Rock Cafe in Times Square, New York, but it was made online-only due to the coronavirus pandemic, the auction house said.

The handwritten lyrics to 'Hey Jude' were used in studio for its recording at London's Trident Studios in July 1968.

Apart from this, the Beatles' Cow Palace concert drumhead was sold for USD 200,000, John Lennon and Yoko Ono's "BAGISM" drawing was sold for USD 93,750, the 'Hello Goodbye' music video shoot script page was sold for USD 83,200, Ringo Starr's Abbey Road ashtray was sold for USD 32,500 and the stage of the group's first performance was sold for USD 25,600.

The auction featured more than 250 items from the iconic band, including never-seen-before memorabilia, guitars and instruments, autographed items, rare vinyl, obscure licensed material and more.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Apr 12, 2020 12:49:11 IST