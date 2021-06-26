Rogue Squadron will release 22 December, 2023.

Lucasfilm has hired writer Matthew Robinson to pen filmmaker Patty Jenkins' upcoming Star Wars movie Rogue Squadron.

According to Deadline, Robinson is best known for co-writing and co-directing the 2009 comedy The Invention of Lying with Ricky Gervais.

Rogue Squadron will be the first feature film in the long-running franchise to be directed by a woman.

The movie will introduce a new generation of starfighter pilots as they earn their wings and risk their lives in a boundary-pushing, high-speed thrill-ride, and move the saga into the future era of the galaxy, as per the official plotline released by Lucasfilm.

It is said to be loosely based on the X-wing novels that were released by Bantam Spectra and Del Rey between 1996-2012.

Disney-owned Lucasfilm had announced the movie in December 2020.

At the time, Jenkins, known for directing Wonder Woman movies for Warner Bros, had posted a clip on Twitter, revealing that her fighter pilot father inspired her to join the project.

"When he lost his life in service to this country, it ignited a desire in me to turn all of that tragedy and thrill into one day making the greatest fighter pilot movie of all-time,” the filmmaker had said.

Rogue Squadron will release 22 December, 2023.