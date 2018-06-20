Patio Unplugged: Tapas fuses classic Indian elements with rock, covering a gamut of emotions

Tapas is a band from Mumbai that plays soulful rock music blended with classic Indian elements. 'Tapas' is a Sanskrit word that means a burning desire to achieve self-realisation and purification, something that the band seems to be pushing for.

A five-piece rock band, Tapas utilises a standard line-up of a vocalist, bassist, lead and rhythm guitarists, and a drummer. Recently, the band performed two of its songs, 'Udaan' and 'Alfalah', from the EP Aarambh.

'Udaan'

'Udaan' builds with soft, rosy flow before soaring into a trembling piece of over-the-top, powerful rock music. The band's vocalist, Ninad Bhat, performs with his potential as his voice swells over an infectious bass-line and irresistible thumps of the subdued drums. The song, which speaks of dormant dreams and human will, is a well-crafted rock anthem that incorporates various genres with a touch of familiar Indian-ness.

'Alfalah'

'Alfalah' opens with a soothing guitar melody and the sounds of the chiming of drum cymbals. There's a bounce in the tune of the song that makes it appear more playful and colorful than it actually might be. The vocals on the track are perfectly unfaltering, and the song builds with a steady flow that engulfs the listener by the time we reach the end of the track. The song, which is about expressing your deepest inner human emotions, is as catchy as it is inspirational.

Updated Date: Jun 20, 2018 13:58 PM