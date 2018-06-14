Patio Unplugged: Kenneth Soares makes guitar music about the unpredictability of life, young love

Kenneth Soares, an 18-year-old aspiring musician from Mumbai, draws major inspiration from Prateek Kuhad and the Californian alternative rock band Mazzy Star. He also loves jamming to the American folk rock outfit The Lumineers, and a touch of all of these musical acts is evident in the music he produces.

Kenneth's style of playing mostly involves finger picking his grandfather's guitar, and composing long, twinkling acoustic tunes that mesmerise the listener. There's an abundance of magic and memories that have continued to flow out of his music, and we see this in his Patio Unplugged performance.

Kenneth Soares performs two songs on Patio Unplugged: 'O Violet', and 'One Call Away'.

'O Violet'

'O Violet' is a slow jam performed entirely on an acoustic guitar. Kenneth's voice sounds sad and full of emotions as he sings about the magic of falling in love. The lyrics of the song are very descriptive and flow like a poem as he describes the craziness of young love and holding onto someone because they make you complete. The song switches from finger plucking guitars to a vivid strumming section that drives it to new heights.

'One Call Away'

'One Call Away' is soft, soothing track about the good days that have passed us by. Kenneth's vocals on the track are beautifully measured as he reminisces all the times he enjoyed with someone he loves — days that are never coming back. The guitar on the song is subtle and played with a meticulous precision. Kenneth Soares makes music about the immense and unshakeable human faith, and the unpredictability of life.

