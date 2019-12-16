You are here:

Pati Patni Aur Woh box office collection: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Pandey rom-com earns Rs 69.42 cr in two weeks

Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday's latest release Pati Patni Aur Woh continues to attract viewers despite facing clash with Hollywood biggie Jumanji: The Next Level and Rani Mukerji's cop drama Mardaani 2, reports Trade experts.

The film has witnessed a substantial growth in its second weekend and is inching towards the Rs 75 crore mark. It earned Rs 3.05 crore on Friday, Rs 4.88 crore on Saturday and Rs 5.52 crore on Sunday, hence taking the total box office collection of Pati Patni Aur Woh to Rs 69.42 crore so far.

Check out the box office numbers here

#PatiPatniAurWoh displays strong legs at the BO... Witnesses substantial growth on [second] Sat and Sun... Gives a tough fight to new releases [#Mardaani2, #Jumanji]... Nears ₹ 75 cr... [Week 2] Fri 3.05 cr, Sat 4.88 cr, Sun 5.52 cr. Total: ₹ 69.42 cr. #India biz. HIT. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 16, 2019

As the box office numbers of Pati Patni Aur Woh grow, it will be Pednekar's second big success after Bala, with Ayushmann Khurrana. Bollywood Hungama previously predicted that the film will also cross the lifetime business of Student of the Year 2, Panday's Bollywood debut.

Pati Patni Aur Woh has also become Aaryan's highest opener, followed by Luka Chuppi (Rs 8.01 crore), Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (Rs 6.80 crore), Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (Rs 6.42 crore), and Pyaar Ka Punchnama (Rs 92 lakh).

A modern rendition of BR Chopra's '70s comedy, the film has received little to no competition from its subsequent release, historical drama Panipat, starring Arjun Kapoor in the lead.

Aaryan plays Chintu Tyagi, a government employee who marries Pednekar's Vedika. Bored by his mundane married life, he eventually falls in love with Panday's Tapasya, after convincing her of his wife's infidelity. Aparshakti Khurana plays his trustworthy best friend.

The cast also includes Rajesh Sharma, KK Raina, Navni Parihar, and Manu Rishi Chadha in supporting roles. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film has been bankrolled by T-Series's Bhushan Kumar, and Chopra's grandsons Juno and Abhay.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 16, 2019 11:56:10 IST