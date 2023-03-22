Pathaan's OTT version has an extra Shah Rukh Khan scene and fans can't keep calm
Pathaan premiered on the streaming giant on 22 March in Hindi, Tamil as well as Telugu. The extended OTT version of Pathaan has an extra SRK shot along with some other scenes and this seems to have sent all his fans into a frenzy.
Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan has been a visual delight for all his fans. While the action-packed film minted several crores ruling the box office, its release on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video came with a surprise. The film’s OTT version has an unseen sequence and fans couldn’t keep calm after watching it.
It’s Extended Version 🥰🥰🥰#Pathaan on Prime pic.twitter.com/TpMDKKfX17
— Aman (@amanaggar) March 21, 2023
Soon after the OTT version was dropped on Prime Video, fans took no time to share their excitement. A fan said, “They really shouldn’t have deleted this!! From the entry, to Shah’s swag to all the planning they do about attacking Jim’s lab was necessary to the plot I feel. Anyways, I’m glad they added it to the OTT version.” Another said, “The Walk, the BGM and Reactions. Aag lag jaati theatre me.”
They really shouldn’t have deleted this!! 😭
From the entry, to Shah’s swag to all the planning they do about attacking Jim’s lab was necessary to the plot I feel.
Anyways, I’m glad they added it to the OTT version. ❤️#PathaanOnPrime pic.twitter.com/Zdh7oh59Co
— SRKs Sana ✨ (@srkdeewanix) March 22, 2023
Ye scene kyun remove kiya 🤦♀️🔥#PathaanOnPrime pic.twitter.com/bUUAwR4NhT
— Priyanka 👑 (@iPriiyanka) March 21, 2023
This look and scene added
Dashing PATHAAN
🥵😍#PathaanOnPrime #Pathaan pic.twitter.com/i51h8lAgqo
— MASRUR (@masrur2srk) March 21, 2023
On Tuesday, the makers of Pathaan announced the premiere of the high-octane action thriller on streaming platform, Amazon Prime Video. The film’s extended version has some minutes of exclusive footage that was chopped off during the theatrical release for a tighter run time.
Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars John Abraham, Ashutosh Rana, Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles while Salman Khan featured in a cameo appearance. Pathaan became the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time, leaving behind Baahubali 2 and Aamir Khan starrer Dangal.
