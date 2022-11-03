Now that King Khan’s birthday celebrations have concluded, can we talk about the Pathaan teaser? Like, really talk about it? And, perhaps, address the many shortcomings which are too blatant and glaring to be ignored? But first, the good stuff. As a bonafide SRK fan, I got goosebumps when I heard King Khan say – ‘[Pathaan] zinda hai….’. The dialogue was almost prophetic.

For those who had written off SRK saying that his stardom is over and he wouldn’t be able to make a comeback – especially considering Aryan Khan’s arrest by NCB last year – they have been silenced. Let’s just say they now know Pathaan zinda hai and he isn’t going anywhere. SRK fans erupted with joy when the teaser dropped and are now set for Bollywood’s King to roar at the box office and set the cash registers ringing, yet again.

Having said that, we must also not ignore some of the very evident flaws in the teaser. Yes, there are some of them that many have either already pointed out or are, perhaps, waiting for a better time to address them other than King Khan’s birthday – also the day on which the teaser dropped.

Off-Putting And Shoddy VFX

For starters, the VFX is not convincing at all. Right off the back, it looks shoddy and only slightly better than Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Adipurush which recently made headlines for being massively trolled over its visual effects. Post the trolling, Adipurush makers thankfully took cognizance and went into damage-control mode, trying to get the VFX ‘refined’. In Pathaan, the VFX is laughably bad at some places, particularly when John’s character shoots explosives on a car. In another scene, which lasts only half a second, we see SRK chasing John on a bike over what seems like an ocean – or a water body of some kind. Whatever it was intended to be – it looked very unconvincing.

Another scene where the VFX comes close to Adipurush in terms of poor quality is when 3 men are ejected out of a fighter aircraft. If one watches it at 0.25x speed on YouTube, the scene looks like it is straight out of a 90s video game – even Grand Theft Auto had better visuals. Bad VFX can be excused in films where it isn’t particularly necessary – like dramas or comedies. No one took offence over the cable car scene in Maja Ma or in films where there are a couple driving sequences. Visual effects are simply not as critical in such films.

But an action film with high-octane fight sequences must have good VFX to make at least the explosions look real. Pathaan teaser unfortunately fails on that front. It is also particularly surprising why low quality VFX was chosen because Pathaan is a YRF production and from what it seems, the production house is doing better financially as compared to other houses.

In Defense of Laws of Physics

Right off the back, Pathaan comes off as a generic action flick similar to Race 3, Heropanti, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Saaho…the list is endless simply because all mainstream action Bollywood films have become indistinguishable at this point. They are all noise in the background where the hero beats up the bad guys acting like a vigilante and breaking the laws (both civic laws and the laws of Physics). Not a single action film has something different or unique about it that sets it apart from others. Each explosion, each helicopter dropping to ground and each car turning upside down seems like a rehashed version of action sequences that we have seen multiple times – they are all just the same at this point.

Pathaan, too, has exploding cars and the tropes that make it seem like a typical masala action potboiler. Will people go to theaters to watch it? Certainly. SRK fans surely would. Given the witch hunt that Khan and family has gone through over the last couple years, it is hard not to root for him. It is equally hard to not root for SRK because, well, he is Shah Rukh Khan – GOAT, the King of Bollywood and the King of Romance, which is exactly why the Pathaan teaser left a rather sour taste in many of his fans.

Perhaps, the makers could contact Ayan Mukerji and ask him for help with VFX. And as for the action scenes – one must keep their expectations in check, even if they are SRK fans.

Here’s hoping Pathaan is the comeback SRK needs (and deserves).

You can watch Pathaan teaser below:

Deepansh Duggal is an entertainment, pop-culture and trends writer based in New Delhi. He specializes in op-eds based on the socio-political and gender issues in the world of entertainment and showbiz. He also writes explainers and occasionally reviews shows in the OTT space. He tweets at @Deepansh75.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.