Pathaan is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it. YRF’s adrenaline pumping film, Pathaan, is set to release on Jan 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu and has become the most awaited film to release in a long, long time!

The hype around Pathaan is unprecedented. All the assets of the film that YRF has released so far have turned out to be super-hits right from the teaser, the two songs – Besharam Rang & Jhoome Jo Pathaan – and the recently dropped trailer that has caused an internet meltdown!

Here’s a giant cutout created by SRK’s fans outside Satyam Cinemas in Tamil Nadu to celebrate the king’s return to cinemas after 4 long years! As one can see, the fans are expecting the film to create milestones on its release date as well as the lifetime collections are concerned.

A giant cutout of #ShahRukhKhan has been created for the Superstar by his fans at Satyam Cinemas in Tamil Nadu as #Pathaan gears up for a grand release tomorrow.#PathaanAdvanceBookings #PathaanFirstDayFirstShow pic.twitter.com/TmAGYqjSOJ — Firstpost (@firstpost) January 24, 2023

As far as the opening of Pathaan is considered, the film has already overtaken Brahmastra in its advance. With two days to go for its release, Pathaan is expected to cause a storm at the box office as it will challenge the all-time opening day record on a non-holiday.

Pathaan will release in more than 100 countries, the highest for any Indian film ever! Nelson D’Souza, Vice President, International Distribution, reveals, “Pathaan is the widest release for any YRF film ever in the overseas territories. In fact, it is the widest release for an Indian film globally! Shah Rukh Khan is hands down the biggest superstar internationally and there is unparalleled demand for Pathaan to be released across the world given the hype that the film is carrying.”

He adds, “This is a very heartening sign, especially post pandemic, keeping the theatrical business revival in mind. Pathaan will release in 100 + countries. It is the fourth film of YRF’s spy universe and it is amazing to see how our prized franchise is growing from strength to strength with every film. We are very bullish about Pathaan and what it can collect from the overseas territories. It should be able to bring the cheer back in the theatrical distribution business at the start of the year.”

