Despite scathing responses and reviews, Adipurush sailed through the storm over the weekend. Kamaal R Khan, seeing the weekend collections, tweeted- “Only 3 Hindi films (Pathan, TJMM, TKS) have done ₹100Cr+ lifetime business in last 6 months. While a Telugu star film #Adhipurush has done ₹110Cr+ business in just 3 days. Bollywood people should be ashamed and call this film a blockbuster!”

Arun Govil bashes Adipurush

Veteran television and film actor Arun Govil, who garnered nationwide popularity for his portrayal of Lord Rama in Ramanand Sagar’s iconic serial Ramayan, has expressed his disappointment with director Om Raut’s latest release Adipurush, which is also the adaptation of Ramayana.

The actor clarified that he has not watched the film but was bothered by clips of it, which are getting circulated on social media. The actor highlighted the importance of presenting the Ramayana characters accurately and said it was done in Adipurush calling the Prabhas starrer ‘Hollywood ki cartoon film‘ in an interview with ABP News.

Kriti Sanon ‘focusing on the cheers and claps’

Amid the negativity around the film, Kriti Sanon, who played the character of Janaki in Adipurush, shared a post saying that she is focusing on the cheers and claps, that the mythology drama is receiving.

Kriti shared a series of videos of the audience’s reaction to Adipurush and captioned it, “Focusing on the cheers and claps! (heart and folded hands emojis) Jai Siya Ram (Glory to Sita and Ram).”

The Om Raut directorial, which also featured Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage, Vatsal Sheth, Tejaswini Pandit and others in prominent roles, is produced under the banners of T-Series Films and Retrophiles.

After a strong weekend, the film witnessed a huge dip on Monday at the box office and is expected to stay low due to negative word of mouth. However, there will least effect on screen count as there are no big releases this Friday.

